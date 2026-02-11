UConn Football QB Joe Fagnano, WR Skyler Bell invited to 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL released their list of prospects invited to the 2026 NFL Combine on Wednesday afternoon and two UConn Football Huskies made the list.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano and wide receiver Skyler Bell were both officially invited to the 2026 NFL Combine this afternoon, as they were among the 319 total players were invited to the combine.

Fagnano transferred from Maine three seasons ago and earned the starting role prior to the start of the 2023 season, but would go down with an injury in game two versus Georgia State and would miss the remainder of the season. The following year he earned the starting nod again and would throw for 1,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. A year later in 2025, Fagnano took another step up and finished the season with 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception, finishing with the second highest yards and touchdowns in program history for a single season.

As for Bell, he had a similar journey as he transferred in from Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 season and went on to lead the team in receiving in both 2024 and 2025. In 2024, Bell had 50 receptions for 860 yards and five touchdowns. This past offseason, Bell entered the Transfer Portal, but was convinced to return to Storrs for one last run and made the most of it. He hauled in a program high 101 receptions for 1,278 yards (second most ever), and 13 touchdowns (program high) and was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff award.

The 2026 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana inside of Lucas Oil Stadium from February 23rd through March 2nd, 2026 and will be televised on the NFL Network.



