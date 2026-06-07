2027 UConn Football commit George Richards set to reclassify, join program immediately

A top recruit on the UConn football board committed and revealed that his college career is prepared for an early start.

St. Thomas More (Conn.) linebacker George Richards announced his commitment to the Huskies’ staff during his Official Visit this weekend. Following his announcement, Richards has decided to reclassify into the 2026 class and join the program immediately.

Richards previously attended Canarsie (N.Y.) in Brooklyn before transferring and reclassifying into the 2027 class. The defender will now reclassify back into the 2026 class in order to reach campus ahead of the upcoming season.

The decision is a beneficial one for both parties as UConn can now develop Richards early in his original class. The recruit had previously considered spending an additional year at the high school level, but will now have access to collegiate facilities, coaches, and expertise.

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The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker was originally offered by Huskies’ assistant coach Mickey Jacobs in January. Richards took an unofficial visit to campus and met with Jacobs in March before quickly booking his return for an Official Visit within 24 hours of stepping off of campus.

Despite visiting campus as a 2027 recruit, Richards will be joining the program immediately after his paperwork is filed.

The UConn staff put together a strong 2026 class after transitioning over late in the cycle. Richards will join Jayden Jones and Tyrique Harris as the incoming freshmen linebackers this season for the Huskies and the timing is perfect. Richards just completed an Official Visit with Boise State and had been scheduled to visit Temple and Tulane in the coming weeks.



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