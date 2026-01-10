UConn Football lands 2026 DL Mateo Kipke, Rodarion Tellez

The UConn football staff landed two significant commitments in the last few hours on defense as the roster continues to form.

Rodarion Tellez announced his commitment to the Huskies and Coach Jason Candle this afternoon. Tellez is a three-star American Heritage (FL) defensive lineman who carries a 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame with him.

The defensive lineman had previously signed with Toledo over Kentucky, Liberty, and Florida Atlantic. Tellez requested to be released from his letter of intent and quickly became one of the better athletes available. The defender is currently the 1665th recruit and 142nd edge rusher overall in the 2026 class.

UConn also managed to secure another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class very late in the cycle. Former Toledo Rockets’ signee and Dexter (MI) three-star defensive lineman Mateo Kipke has committed to the Huskies.

Kipke is a 2026 class three-star defensive lineman who was previously a member of the Toledo Rockets’ recruiting class. Like many others, Kipke announced he would reopen his recruitment following the departure of Coach Jason Candle. The Michigan native will now rejoin both Candle and defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the recruit is currently ranked as the 2074th player in the 2026 class. Kipke also held offers from Charlotte, San Diego State, Bowling Green, and Miami (OH) among others.

Kipke will be joined along the line in the Huskies’ 2026 class by three-star lineman Makijah Latiker and three-star edge rusher James Tilus.