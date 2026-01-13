UConn Football lands USC transfer safety Steve Miller

The UConn football commitment train continues to roll as another Big Ten Conference transfer commitment has been announced.

Former USC Trojans safety Steve Miller announced his commitment to the Huskies out of the transfer portal. The Huskies received a commitment from fellow Big Ten transfer and former Wisconsin defensive lineman Jamel Howard earlier in the afternoon. Howard has two years of eligibility remaining after spending three seasons with the Badgers.

Miller is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound former three-star recruit out of Greene County (GA) in the 2025 recruiting class. The safety was heavily involved with programs like South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Kansas during his high school recruitment. Miller settled on USC after officially visiting all four programs and joined the Trojans class.

This past season as a true freshman the safety recorded one assisted tackle against Missouri State during the 73-13 Trojans’ win. Miller played just nine snaps and did not see the field after the game. A logjam of players stunted the growth of the safety this year, and led to a change of scenery.

The safety from Georgia is not the only defensive back the Huskies’ staff managed to add during the day. Former three-star corner back and Rutgers signee Renick Dorilas announced his commitment to the UConn football program.

Miller did not surpass four games with the Trojans during the 2025 season, meaning he can take a redshirt year. The safety should be able to retain all four years of his eligibility for the transfer over to the Huskies.



