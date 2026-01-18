UConn Football tabs Duquesne Mickey Jacobs as Linebackers coach

After filling several roles on his staff rather quickly, UConn Football Head Coach Jason Candle found his new linebackers coach today, as Duquesne Defensive Coordinator Mickey Jacobs will join staff over to Storrs, sources tell the UConn Report.

The Cheswick, Pennsylvania native and will join the program as the linebackers after spending the past two seasons as the safeties coach and special teams coordinator, and most recently the Defensive Coordinator for the past two seasons.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

As the Defensive Coordinator, the Dukes saw some serious strides under his watch, as they were most recently ranked the No. 19 overall defense in all of the FCS. Since he took over the defense in 2024, he produced 14 all-conference selections, which was also the most in any two-year span since Duquesne joined the NEC in 2008.

Prior to this time at Duquesne, Jacobs spent the spring 2023 season as a Senior Defensive Analyst at Buffalo before leaving Duquesne. He was also a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh from 2021-22 where he worked alongside new Huskies DC Ryan Manalac.

Stay tuned right here for more on Mickey Jacobs being hired as UConn Football’s next linebackers right here on the UConn Report!

Previous Coaching Experience…

2018: Duquesne (QC)

2019-20: Pittsburgh (Recruiting GA)

2021-22: Pittsburgh (GA)

Spring 2023: Buffalo (Senior Analyst)

2023: Duquesne (S/STC)

2024: Duquesne (DC/DBs)

2025: Duquesne (DC/LBs)



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER