UConn Football tabs Joe Schaefer as new Defensive Line coach

UConn Football is set to hire former Syracuse assistant coach Joe Schaefer to be the Huskies next defensive line coach, the program announced Monday morning.

The former Syracuse defensive backs coach spent two seasons with the Orange, where he helped to develop All-ACC selection Clarence Lewis, and a group of talented safeties in Alijah Clark, Duce Chestnut and Devin Grant.

Along with those few players, he also helped to develop freshman cornerback Demetres Samuel Jr. as well. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award, which is presented to the nation’s top true freshman finished fourth in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Prior to this time at Syracuse, Schaefer spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Texas A&M as the program’s linebackers coach. He also spent time at Youngstown State and John Carroll University as a Defensive Coordinator at each spot along with being the Recruiting Coordinator for Iowa State as well.

Joe Schaefer spent two seasons with the Syracuse football program (2024-25), coaching defensive backs.

Ten different players recorded an interception for the Orange in Schaefer’s first season, led by All-ACC selection Clarence Lewis, who also finished second in the conference in pass breakups. Safeties Alijah Clark, Duce Chestnut and Devin Grant were three of the top-four tacklers on the team in 2024, all producing 56-or-more tackles. Clark was invited to participate in the NFL Combine after his stellar season, while the other two returned for 2025.

In his second season with the program, numerous young players were forced into action after injuries marred the senior seasons for Grant and Chestnut. Freshman Demetres Samuel Jr. was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award, presented annually to the nation’s top true freshman, and finished fourth in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Schaefer came to ‘Cuse after a two-year stint at Texas A&M. His tenure in College Station ahead of the 2022 season, and spent this past year coaching outside linebackers. Texas A&M ranked sixth in the SEC and finished the regular season 21st nationally in passing yards allowed, giving up 188.3 per game over the 12-game slate in 2023. Overall, the Aggies finished third in the conference and 19th nationally in total defense (316.2 ypg.).

The A&M defense was consistently in the backfield this season as well. The Aggies led the SEC and finished seventh nationally in sacks this season (3.23 per game) and were fifth nationally in tackles for loss (7.6 per game).

Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Schaefer served as the defensive coordinator at Youngstown State in 2020-21. He also mentored the Penguins’ safeties. Youngstown State finished No. 25 nationally in total defense and No. 11 in the nation in passing yards allowed in 2020.

Schaefer spent the 2018-19 campaigns at John Carroll University as the defensive coordinator. In his first season, the Blue Streaks’ 5.19 sacks per game led Division III. In addition, John Carroll ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense. The next year, his team finished No. 8 in total defense and No. 4 in scoring defense.

The Parma, Ohio native was the director of scouting at Iowa State for two season (2016-17). The Cyclones’ 2017 recuring class was the top-ranked class in school history.

Schaefer also served as a defensive quality control coach at Maryland (2016) and the head coach at his alma mater, Cleveland’s Benedictine High School, where he won a state championship in 2014.

After earning first team Division III All-Ohio honors as a linebacker, Schaefer played at Bowling Green, where he was a three-year letterman and a two-year starter for the Falcons. He recorded 44 tackles and four sacks in his final two seasons, helping Bowling Green to back-to-back GMAC Bowl appearances.

Schaefer earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green in 2009.

He and his wife, Maura, have three children, a six-year-old daughter Mairin, a four-year-old son Joseph, and a newborn daughter Maela.



