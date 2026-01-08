UConn Football lands Toledo transfer linebacker Rickey Williams

The UConn football staff added another commitment at linebacker through the transfer portal this afternoon. Former Toledo Rockets’ linebacker Rickey Williams announced his commitment to the Huskies after evaluating his options.

Williams is a former Archbishop Hoban (OH) standout who earned a three-star ranking in the 2024 cycle. The linebacker held offers from Akron, Buffalo, James Madison, Ohio, Toledo, and West Virginia out of high school.

Ultimately the Mountaineers signed the linebacker, who was considered to be the 773rd ranked recruit in the class. After playing in three games without recording a tackle in 2024, Williams entered the transfer portal. The linebacker transferred to Toledo to join Coach Jason Candle who had previously recruited him out of high school.

Now, Williams will transfer to UConn in order to stay with his coach. In doing so the linebacker will also join forces with defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac who was a standout collegiate linebacker himself.

With Williams set to join the Huskies, nine Toledo Rockets’ transfers have now opted to follow Candle to Connecticut. Fellow former Toledo teammate and offensive tackle Dominic Rivera also announced his commitment to UConn this afternoon.

K’Von Sherman, Kalieb Osborne, Jayden Price, Isiah Switzer, Raphael Greene-Nyarko, Jediah Willoughby, and Esean Carter round out the current Huskies’ transfers from Toledo. Wide receiver Kamren Flowers and corner back DJ Kelly are two players currently in the portal who could also follow.

This past season, Williams recorded 14 tackles and a pass defense while recording stats in seven games. The linebacker moved into a more significant role after redshirting his freshman campaign with West Virginia. Williams will have three years of eligibility remaining.



