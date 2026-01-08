UConn Football lands Toledo transfer wide receiver Javon Brown

The UConn football staff have added another Toledo Rockets’ transfer to the team after signing a former three-star receiver.

Javon Brown, a standout in the 2024 class out of Williston (FL), announced that he would transfer to and sign with the Huskies. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wide receiver signed with Toledo out of high school over Western Kentucky. Brown took a redshirt season during his freshman year with the Rockets, playing this past season as a redshirt freshman.

The wide receiver recorded eight receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown this season for the Rockets. Brown had his best game of the season during the 60-0 win over Morgan State with five receptions for 94 yards. The receiver also hauled in a 39-yard grab against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Brown recorded receptions in four games this past season for the Rockets. The athlete primarily served as a reserve receiver for the team behind Junior Vandeross III, Trayvon Rudolph, and Terrell Crosby Jr.

Out of high school, coaches Robert Weiner and RJ Fleming were the primary contacts from Toledo. Weiner is now a special assistant on the Huskies’ staff while Fleming is the wide receivers coach at James Madison.

Brown will be coached by UConn wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon who previously served in the same capacity for Kent State. Receiver Cade Wolford received All-MAC third team honors a season ago with the help of Dixon.

Prior to his tenure with Kent State, Dixon coached in the NFL as a quality control assistant for quarterbacks. Dixon worked with Baltimore Ravens’ starter Lamar Jackson during the 2023 season when the quarterback won the league MVP.



