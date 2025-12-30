UConn Football OL Toriyan Johnson to enter Transfer Portal

UConn Football has taken another Transfer Portal hit ahead of the upcoming offseason, as offensive lineman Toriyan Johnson becomes the latest player to announce his plans to leave, sources tell On3.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound right tackle hails from Boston, Massachusetts and attended Proctor Academy before committing to the Huskies as a member of the 2023 class.

After redshirting in year one with the program, Johnson played in seven games over the next two years, with six of them coming this past season. After several opt outs in the Fenway Bowl, Johnson made his first career start versus Army where he gave up zero pressures.

Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.



