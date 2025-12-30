Skip to main content
Connecticut
UConn Football OL Toriyan Johnson to enter Transfer Portal

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary5 hours agoOn3Richie

UConn Football has taken another Transfer Portal hit ahead of the upcoming offseason, as offensive lineman Toriyan Johnson becomes the latest player to announce his plans to leave, sources tell On3.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound right tackle hails from Boston, Massachusetts and attended Proctor Academy before committing to the Huskies as a member of the 2023 class.

After redshirting in year one with the program, Johnson played in seven games over the next two years, with six of them coming this past season. After several opt outs in the Fenway Bowl, Johnson made his first career start versus Army where he gave up zero pressures.

Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.

UConn Football Players set to enter Transfer Portal

POSITON / PLAYERYEARS LEFTNEW TEAM
QB Tucker McDonald3TBD
RB Mel Brown1TBD
RB Victor Rosa1TBD
RB MJ Flowers1TBD
RB Cam Edwards1TBD
WR John Neider2TBD
WR Jackson Harper2TBD
TE Alex Honig1TBD
TE Juice Vereen2TBD
OT Ben Murawski1TBD
OT Carsten Casady2TBD
OT Toriyan Johnson2TBD
IOL Brady Wayburn1TBD
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson2TBD
LB Oumar Diomande2TBD
CB Chris Hudson2TBD
CB Cam Chadwick2TBD
CB Kolubah Pewee Jr.1TBD
CB Osiris Gilbert3TBD

