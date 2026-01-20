UConn Football lands Buffalo transfer DE Shamar Riser-Pressley

The UConn football staff traveled just one state over to land another defensive lineman out of the transfer portal.

6-foot-6, 271-pound Buffalo transfer defensive end Shamar Riser-Pressley announced his commitment to the UConn football program. Riser-Pressley spent two seasons with the Bulls and even swapped positions during his tenure before opting to enter the transfer portal.

As a recruit the athlete was originally a three-star tight end before committing to Buffalo as a defensive end. Riser-Pressley played both positions at Clintondale (MI) with programs offering the athlete to play either position at the next level. The athlete was notably a successful tight end who hauled in 21 receptions and five touchdowns his senior year.

Riser-Pressley earned the 1391st national, 93rd positional, and 25th in-state rankings in the 2024 cycle. Programs that offered the athlete include Ball State, Bowling Green, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Ferris State.

As a true freshman with Buffalo, Riser-Pressley appeared against Western Michigan and Ball State without recording a statistic. The defensive end eventually took a redshirt to end the 2024 season. The defender additionally announced his return to the Bulls’ program for the 2025 season.

During the 2025 season, the defensive end appeared in 11 games for the Bulls while serving as a depth player. Riser-Pressley recorded three tackles while seniors Kobe Stewart and Malin White combined for 99 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

After being trapped behind older talent for two seasons, the defensive end opted to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season. Buffalo failed to qualify for a bowl game while Riser-Pressley did not play against Ohio, effectively ending his season before Thanksgiving.

The defensive end will now transfer to UConn with three years of eligibility remaining after utilizing a redshirt in 2024. Riser-Pressley joins fellow transfers Anas Luqman (Ohio), Desmond Aladuge (Duke), Melvin Hills III (Texas), Esean Carter (Toledo), Andrew Laurich (Colorado State), Jamel Howard (Wisconsin), and Tahjae Mullix (Oregon State) along the line.



