UConn Football QB Tucker McDonald to enter Transfer Portal

UConn football reserve quarterback Tucker McDonald will enter the transfer portal after appearing in four games the last two seasons.

McDonald is a former Wachusett Regional (MA) standout who signed with the Huskies as part of the 2023 class. The 6-foot-2 quarterback was not ranked out of high school and came down to a decision between UConn and Rutgers.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

During his recruitment, former associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach Nick Charlton led the way. Charlton spent 2022-2023 with UConn but left in 2024 to become a run game specialist for the Cleveland Browns. With faces like Jim Mora, Gordon Sammis, and Charlton now gone, McDonald is left with little connection to Connecticut.

In 2024, McDonald entered a tough quarterback competition against the likes of Joe Fagnano and Nick Evers. Fagnano followed Charlton over from the Maine Black Bears, and ultimately won the job. McDonald still managed to appear in two games against Merrimack and Buffalo.

This past season, McDonald was never truly considered someone who would start. The return of Fagnano left both Evers and McDonald without a real chance at cracking the lineup.

Evers and McDonald will now join each other in the transfer portal. Evers had been considered someone who may enter the portal after the departures of Mora and Sammis became official. Ksaan Farrar, Tyler Smith and 2026 signee Bo Polston are currently the only quarterbacks on the Huskies’ 2026 roster.

McDonald will end his UConn tenure with 65 passing yards, nine rushing yards, and a solo tackle to his name. He will have three years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER