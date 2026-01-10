UConn Football lands transfer WR Cam Abshire, Kamren Flowers

The UConn football staff picked up another commitment at wide receiver through the transfer portal after entering Big 12 country.

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Cam Abshire announced his commitment to UConn out of the transfer portal. The Northside (VA) receiver stands tall at 6-foot-4 with a strong frame and a willingness to fight for the football. Abshire spent one season with the Cowboys before transferring, recording 10 receptions for 92 yards.

Abshire began his collegiate career at Division-II Emory & Henry University in 2022. After redshirting his freshman year, Abshire recorded 89 receptions, 1,718 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns in two seasons.

Following his success with Wasps the receiver hit the transfer portal to make the jump up to the FBS level of play. Unfortunately, the Cowboys offense struggled mightily this past season while averaging 174.1 passing yards per game (worst in the Big 12).

Abshire will play out his final year of eligibility with the Huskies during the 2026 season as a redshirt senior.

In addition to adding Abshire, the Huskies also went back to one of the best resources in the transfer portal so far.

Former Toledo Rockets’ wide receiver Kamren Flowers announced his commitment to the Huskies after sorting through his options. Flowers is one of many Rockets’ players to follow Coach Jason Candle over to UConn. The athlete is joined by fellow receivers Zy’Marion Lang, Javon Brown, and Jediyah Wiloughby, who also chose to follow the coach.

Flowers is a former four-star recruit who was not able to crack the rotation this past season as a freshman. The wide receiver will retain all four years of eligibility for his tenure with the Huskies.