UConn Football lands Toledo WR Ryder Treadway, Syracuse WR Emanuel Ross

The UConn football staff added two more commitments through the transfer portal at wide receiver as the room continues to grow.

Former Toledo Rockets wide receiver Ryder Treadway announced his commitment to the Huskies, following Coach Jason Candle. In addition to Treadway committing to the program, Syracuse Orange wide receiver Emanuel Ross also announced his commitment.

Treadway and Ross join Kamren Flowers, Cam Abshire, Ky Wilson, Javon Brown, Jediyah Willoughby, and Zy’Marion Lang to the roster. Additionally, Shamar Porter has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. The receiver will return to the Huskies’ roster for the 2026 season under Coach Candle.

Treadway is a 6-foot-3, 193-pound former three-star recruit from Frisco Wakeland (TX) who was the 1503rd recruit in the 2025 class. The wide receiver committed to Toledo and ultimately signed with the Rockets. The receiver also held offers from Army, Navy, Tulsa, Brown, and Yale.

During the 2025 season, Treadway worked his way into the rotation with a reception in seven games including the Boca Raton Bowl. The receiver finished the season with 13 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Treadway had his best performance against Miami (OH) with four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Ross is a former four-star recruit who was among the top ranked recruits in the state of New Jersey. The Red Bank Catholic standout was the 265th recruit overall in the 2024 recruiting class. Ross ultimately chose Syracuse over Stanford, Duke, and Florida State among others.

The wide receiver played in four games in 2024, recording five receptions for 78 yards while retaining his freshman eligibility. In 2025, Ross recorded 10 receptions for 110 yards and a score as his role within the offense slowly diminished.

Seeking a much needed fresh start, the wide receiver will transfer to UConn with three years of eligibility remaining.



