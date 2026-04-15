UConn forward Jacob Furphy enters Transfer Portal

UConn Basketball freshman guard Jacob Furphy has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to the UConn Report

In his lone season with the Huskies, the 6-foot-6, 205-pounds forward appeared in 14 games and played in 2.5 minutes per game over that span while averaging 0.4 points, 0.1 rebounds, and 0.1 steals per game.

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Prior to his arrival at UConn, the Austrailia native played for NBA Global Academy and was also part of the Australia team that won the FIBA U18 Asian Cup this fall. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in the event while also shooting 13-28 from behind the arc.

Furphy is the third UConn player to announce their intention to enter the Portal, joining fellow freshman guard Uros Paunovic and big man Eric Reibe, both of whom just announced recently.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (two years), Braylon Mullins (two years), Junior County (four years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years)

Centers: N/A

Demary and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.



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