UConn forward Serah Williams drafted No. 33 in WNBA draft

The Connecticut Suns selected Serah Williams with the 33rd pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

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Before transferring to UConn after her junior year, Williams spent three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. Within her time as a Badger, the New York native continued to improve and thrive year after year.

In her final run with the program, the forward averaged a career-high 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Overall, with her former team, Williams contributed 16.4 points, 8.6 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.9 takeaways and 2.3 blocks per meeting. In 28.9 minutes, the senior swished 51.8% of field goals, 13.9% of triples and 74.8% of free throws.

For her final year, Williams joined the Huskies for the 2025-2026 campaign. In her lone season with Connecticut, the 22-year-old experienced a down year. In 38 clashes, Williams recorded 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per match. In 17.4 minutes, the paint-shooter drained 58.8% of floor shots and 69% of free throws. Throughout the stretch, Williams did not take any three-point shots.

Despite enduring an off year with UConn, it should not take away from her stellar performance with Wisconsin. While in the Big Ten Conference, the NCAA rewarded her for her production.

2025 All-Big Ten First Team

2025 Big Ten All-Defensive Team

2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

2024 All-Big Ten First Team

2024 Big Ten All-Defensive Team

2023 Big Ten All-Freshman Team



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