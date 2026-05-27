UConn freshman Colben Landrew to play on 2026 U18 National Team

UConn men’s basketball freshman Colben Landrew will play for Team USA in the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup next month, per release.

Landrew, who sits at No. 29 in Rivals’ 2026 Industry Rankings, was picked among 32 athletes following six days of training camp in Colorado Springs.

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The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward from Wheeler, Georgia will make his USA National Team debut playing alongside fellow blue-chip recruits Bruce Branch III (BYU), Taylen Kinney (Kansas), Quentin Coleman (Illinois) and Jasiah Jervis (Michigan State).

Landrew will likely compete for a starting spot at UConn alongside returning senior Jayden Ross and incoming sophomore Nik Khamenia on the wing. Landrew is the highest rated freshman in the Huskies’ 10th ranked 2026 class, which also includes guard Junior County (No. 46 national).

The U18 National Team will be coached by Dayton University head coach Anthony Grant, with assistants Nate Oats (Alabama) and Matt Langel (Colgate) also on staff. Group play begins June 1, when Team USA and Argentina meet to open Group A play at 7:30 p.m.



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