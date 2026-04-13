UConn guard Azzi Fudd drafted No. 1 overall in WNBA Draft

The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick, reuniting her with former UConn Husky Paige Bueckers. This marks the 7th UConn women’s basketball player to become the No. 1 overall pick.

Throughout Fudd’s time with Connecticut, injuries have prevented her from staying on the court. In fact, the 2025-2026 season is the first year the 23-year-old performed in every game. In the 2022-2023 campaign, the guard suffered a right knee injury, sidelining her for five weeks. When Fudd returned to action in January 2023, she re-injured the same knee, forcing her to miss another 14 clashes.

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A year later, the Virginia native tore her right ACL and medial meniscus during practice on Nov. 14, 2023. This ended her junior 2023-2024 stretch and halted the start of her 2024-2025 run. In the Huskies’ matchup against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Nov. 20, 2024, Fudd returned to the court.

Despite sustaining several injuries, “the People’s Princess” battled through adversity to help UConn win its 13th National Championship in the 2024-2025 season. In the 2025-2026 run, the guard played a key role in nearly propelling the team to back-to-back National Championships.

In 39 meetings, the senior averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per outing. In 28.7 minutes, Fudd splashed 48.1% of field goals, 44.7% of three-pointers and 95.5% of free throws. In her five years, the guard registered 14.7 points, 2.3 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.7 takeaways and 0.4 blocks per contest. In 115 games played and 98 starts, Fudd buried 46.9% of field goals, 42.2% of deep shots and 92.5% of free throws.

During Fudd’s time at UConn has produced several outstanding performances and her accolades show her hard work.

2025-2026

2026 WBCA All-American

2026 AP First Team All-American

2026 USBWA First Team All-American

2026 Wooden Award All-America

2026 Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2026 NCAA Fort Worth Regional 1 All-Region Team

2026 CSC Academic All-District

2026 Big East All-Tournament Team

2026 All-Big East First Team

2024-2025

2025 National Champion

2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

2025 Big East All-Tournament Team

2025 All-Big East First Team

2021-2022

2022 Big East All-Freshman Team

2022 NCAA Tournament Bridgeport All-Region Team



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