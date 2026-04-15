UConn guard Uros Paunovic to enter Transfer Portal

UConn Basketball freshman guard Uros Paunovic plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirm to the UConn Report

In his lone season with the Huskies, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounds guard appeared in 14 games and averaged 0.1 points, 0.1 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game in very limited minutes this past 2025-26 season.

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Prior to his arrival at UConn, the 22-year old guard spent the prior season with KK Zlatibor, where he played in 41 total games between the ABA League 2 and the Serbian KLS. In those 41 games, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while playing just under 22 minutes per game.

Paunovic is the second UConn player to announce their intention to enter the Portal, joining fellow freshman and big man Eric Reibe, who just announced recently.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (two years), Braylon Mullins (two years), Junior County (four years), Jacob Furphy (three years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years)

Centers: N/A

Demary and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.



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