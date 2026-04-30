UConn Football lands Florida JUCO CB Jalen Brown

UConn Football has landed a commitment from a recruit who will be traveling across the country to continue his career.

City College of San Francisco (CA) corner back Jalen Brown will join the Huskies team after recently picking up an offer from the staff. The Huskies cornerbacks coach Rod Chance offered Brown a scholarship on April 7th. Since receiving the offer, Brown announced his commitment to the Huskies’ staff and subsequently signed on with the program.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner back from Orlando, Florida steps onto the field with four years of eligibility after opting to go the junior college route. Brown was originally a 2024 class recruit and spent his high school days with Leesburg (FL).

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Brown committed to the City College of San Francisco in April of 2025 and spent 2025-26 with the program. The decision to travel across the country to begin his collegiate career ultimately paid off for Brown.

This past season, Brown played in eight games for the Rams and recorded 22 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, and two tackles for loss. The defender also recorded four or more tackles in three games in his lone season of play in San Francisco.

In addition to UConn offering Brown, Louisiana Tech and Auburn had also extended offers to the talented defender.



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