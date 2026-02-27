2027 RB Target Caleb Mattison books UConn Official Visit

2027 RB Target Caleb Mattison books UConn Official Visitby: Jarrett Guerrera17 minutes agoJarrettGuerreraRead In AppBishop Kenny's Caleb Mattison (6) rushes for yards against Wakulla's Auvion Thomas (7) during the third quarter of a high school football FHSAA Region 1-3A quarterfinal at Bishop Kenny High School, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bishop Kenny Crusaders cruised past the Wakulla War Eagles 43-19.UConn football has added an additional official visitor to the books after working quickly with a target at running back in Caleb Mattison.