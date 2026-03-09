UConn seeks 6th straight Big East Championship versus Villanova

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (33-0, 20-0) will seek their 24th conference championship against the No. 2-seeded Villanova Wildcats (25-6, 16-4).

WHO: Villanova Wildcats vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Monday, March 9, 7 p.m. ET

TV: Peacock

WHERE: Mohegan Sun Arena

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win, as they own an overall 49-7 record versus the Wildcats, dating back to the 1987-1988 campaign.

In the two programs’ previous meeting on Feb. 18, Villanova came prepared to challenge UConn. For the first time in the 2025-2026 stretch, Connecticut trailed going into halftime.

However, Villanova’s momentum did not carry over into the third quarter. Coming out of the break, the reigning national champs found their rhythm and captured a 10-point margin. It is worth noting that Sarah Strong committed her fourth foul at the six-minute mark of the third quarter.

In UConn’s 83-69 victory, three players reached double figures. Paving the way, Azzi Fudd contributed 25 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. In 36 minutes, the senior drained six of 12 (50%) floor shots and four of six (66.7%) three-pointers.

Sneaking behind the 23-year-old, Strong posted a double-double, registering 21 points, 12 boards, four assists, three blocks and five takeaways. As for Ashlynn Shade, the guard recorded 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Defensively, the team converted 26 turnovers into 28 points.

Collectively, Connecticut drained 23 of 44 (52.3%) field goals, eight of 15 (53.3%) triples and 13 of 20 (65%) free throws.

Compared to the Wildcats, two players earned double figures. In 40 minutes, Jasmine Bascoe cashed in 26 points, while Denae Carter tallied 21 points

As a whole, the Big East rival splashed 13 of 29 (44.8%) field goals, 11 of 24 (45.8%) deep shots and 10 of 15 (66.7%) free throws.

Creighton Bluejays guard Norah Gessert (30) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

When it comes to the two programs’ first contest of the 2025-2026 run, UConn wasted no time in finding a comfortable lead. By the end of the first frame, the Huskies notched a 26-8 advantage.

In Connecticut’s 99-55 triumph, Strong dominated on both sides of the court. In 27 minutes, the star forward secured 24 points, nine boards, four assists, five blocks and three steals.

Behind her, KK Arnold (13 points), Fudd (14 points) and Blanca Quiñonez (13 points) added a combined total of 40 points. As for Villanova, Kennedy Henry (12 points) and Brynn McCurry (11 points) were the only two players to exceed 10+ points.

Scouting Villanova Basketball

Coming into tonight’s matchup, Villanova owns a four-game winning streak. The last time the team lost was on Feb. 18 versus the Huskies.

In the Wildcats’ 62-48 semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates yesterday, McCurry topped the squad with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Additionally, Bascoe contributed 15 points, five boards and three assists. It is worth mentioning that Carter ended with 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Overall, the Wildcats landed 19 of 33 (57.8%) field goals, just five of 28 (17.9%) shots from downtown and went nine-for-nine from the free-throw line.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s past two contests, the top-ranked squad suffocated the Georgetown Hoyas and Creighton with their intense defensive pressure. This allowed them to construct the beginning of the end right out of the gate.

Not to mention, forced turnovers have powered UConn’s offensive success. So far in the postseason, the team has averaged 37.5 points off of the opponent’s mistakes.



