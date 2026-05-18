UConn Softball star infielder Cat Petteys sets new program record

The UConn softball team came up short against Texas A&M for a second time in the NCAA Tournament and ended a great season.

The Huskies closed the season after winning 32 total games, a second Big East Tournament Championship in as many years, and recording the first NCAA Tournament win for the program since 2001. UConn earned a spot in the tournament but faced a very difficult opponent in the Aggies who hosted the College Station Regional.

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Two losses to Texas A&M and a win over a strong team in McNeese State rounded out the NCAA Tournament for the Huskies.

Another positive that came out of the tournament run was the two home run performance of talented infielder Cat Petteys against McNeese State that etched her name into program history. Petteys recorded her 35th and 36th career home runs against the Cowgirls which passed former program record holder Micah Truax (2006-09).

Petteys batted .393 during the regular season with 18 home runs, 91 runs batted in, and a slugging percentage of .803. The infielder led the Huskies in every major statistical category at the plate besides triples (Kaitlyn Kibling – 7) and walks (Savannah Ring – 24).

The infielder batted .333 with three hits, two home runs, and four runs batted in during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run. Including postseason stats, Petteys currently has 109 career runs batted in and would need just 17 more to pass Karin Muller (1994-97) for the program record.



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