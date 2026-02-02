UConn Basketball Week 12 Takeaways: The offense is back, plus Huskies in the NBA

UConn Basketball Week 12 Takeaways: The offense is back, plus Huskies in the NBAby: Stratton Stave13 minutes agostrattonstaveRead In AppJan 31, 2026; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots a three point shot against Creighton Bluejays forward Jasen Green (0) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn ImagesUConn had a blistering offensive performance against Creighton, shooting 16/31 from deep as NBA Huskies earn recognition