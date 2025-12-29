UConn tabs South Carolina's Marquel Blackwell as Quarterbacks Coach

UConn Football is set to hire former South Carolina running backs coach Marquell Blackwell to be the Huskies new quarterbacks coach / pass game coordinator, sources tell the UConn Report.

The former South Carolina running backs coach spent two seasons in Columbia, where he helped to develop Raheim Sanders in 2024, as he rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning second-team All-SEC honors. This was also the most yards in a single season by a Gamecocks running back since 2020.

Prior to South Carolina, Blackwell spent time as an assistant coach at Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Houston, West Virginia, Toledo and Western Kentucky. He was new UConn Football HC Jason Candle’s running backs coach in both 2016 and 2017.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Blackwell graduated from South Florida where he was starting quarterback for four years, throwing for 9,108 yards and 57 touchdowns while rushing for 1,235 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

COACHING HISTORY

2006: Freedom (Fla.) HS (Offensive Coordinator)

Freedom (Fla.) HS (Offensive Coordinator) 2007-08: Freedom (Fla.) HS (Head Coach)

Freedom (Fla.) HS (Head Coach) 2009-11: USF (QBs)

USF (QBs) 2012: Western Kentucky (RBs)

Western Kentucky (RBs) 2013: USF (Director of of Player Development)

USF (Director of of Player Development) 2014: Lakewood (Fla.) HS (Asst. Head Coach/OC)

Lakewood (Fla.) HS (Asst. Head Coach/OC) 2015: Florida (Quality Control)

Florida (Quality Control) 2016-17: Toledo (RBs)

Toledo (RBs) 2018: West Virginia (RBs)

West Virginia (RBs) 2019: Houston (co-Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

Houston (co-Offensive Coordinator/QBs) 2020-21: Houston (co-Offensive Coordinator/RBs)

Houston (co-Offensive Coordinator/RBs) 2022: Ole Miss (RBs)

Ole Miss (RBs) 2023: Texas A&M (RBs)

Texas A&M (RBs) 2024-25: South Carolina (RBs)

Bio from South Carolina

Marquel Blackwell begins his second season with the Gamecocks in 2025 after joining the staff as the running backs coach on January 19, 2024.

In his first year in Columbia, Blackwell’s running backs room was led by Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Sanders earned second-team All-SEC honors and was recognized as one of three College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award winners. His 881 yards rushing were the most for a Gamecock since 2020. The Gamecocks averaged 184.4 yards per game on the ground, their most since 2013 and nearly 100 yards per game more than they averaged in 2023.

Blackwell came to Carolina following a one-year stint at Texas A&M. Prior to his arrival in Aggieland, Blackwell spent the 2022 season at Ole Miss after three seasons at Houston.

At Ole Miss, Blackwell helped lead one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, as the Rebels ranked third in the country and led the SEC with 256.5 yards per game. Freshman Quinshon Judkins led the SEC and ranked among the top 10 nationally with 1,565 yards and 16 TDs in his debut season.

Blackwell began his time at Houston as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 before taking over the running backs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In his second season as running backs coach at Houston, Blackwell saw the total rushing production improve by 847 yards. Cougar running backs found the end zone 27 times in 2021 compared to 12 in 2020.

Blackwell helped freshman phenom Alton McCaskill to a record-setting season in 2021 that concluded with him being named American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. McCaskill’s 961 rushing yards were the most by a UH running back since 2015 while his 16 rushing touchdowns led all true freshmen across the country.

Blackwell spent the 2018 season at West Virginia and helped lead a Mountaineer offense that eclipsed the 500-yard and 40-point marks eight times during the season, including 704 yards and 56 points vs. Oklahoma.

West Virginia had three different running backs register 100-yard rushing games during the 2018 season in Leddie Brown, Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway. Brown became the first WVU true freshman to record multiple 100-yard rushing games since 2007.

Blackwell arrived at West Virginia after serving as the running backs coach at Toledo in 2016-17. He was part of a staff that led the Rockets to a 20-7 mark through two seasons, including an 11-3 record in 2017, the 2017 Mid-American Conference championship and two bowl appearances.

In 2017, Terry Swanson led the Mid-American Conference with 1,363 rushing yards and was third in the league with 14 touchdowns. That same season saw Shakif Symour run for 704 yards and 12 touchdowns, No. 3 in the MAC and No. 4 among all freshmen in FBS. Against Bowling Green, Seymour tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns.

In 2016, Kareem Hunt led the MAC and was No. 15 nationally with 1,475 yards while rushing for at least 100 yards eight times. A third-round NFL Draft selection by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt finished with a Toledo-record 4,945 yards, ranking No. 3 in MAC history.

Prior to his time at Toledo, Blackwell coached 20 high school players who earned Division I scholarships, as well as three college players who became first-round NFL draft picks.

Blackwell’s first coaching positions came at Freedom High in New Tampa, Fla., first as the offensive coordinator in 2006, then as the head coach from 2007-08. He served at his alma mater, USF, from 2009-11 as a quality control coach.

Following a year as the running backs coach at Western Kentucky in 2012, Blackwell returned to USF, as the director of player development in 2013. He returned to the high school ranks in 2014 as the offensive coordinator at Lakewood High before spending the 2015 season at Florida as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Blackwell was USF’s starting quarterback for four years, leading the Bulls to a 30-12 mark. He threw for 9,108 yards and 57 touchdowns and had 1,235 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He set most of the Bulls’ career passing records and is among the tops in rushing yards and touchdowns. The three-year captain led the Bulls to a 9-2 record as a senior before playing in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Blackwell and his wife, Sharvettye, have three daughters, LeQuay, Shaye, and Shyeloh.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER