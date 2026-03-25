UConn unveils plans for $99 million renovations to Gampel Pavilion

STORRS — UConn Athletics released renderings of its plans for $99 million worth of renovations to Gampel Pavilion Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the renovations, expected to be completed in November 2026, includes “a full roof replacement, the creation of a comprehensive Basketball Gameday Suite — featuring state-of-the-art recruiting lounge, sports medicine space, team and coaches’ locker rooms, a coaches’ lounge and conference room, upgrades to the basketball officials’ locker room, and a dedicated fully integrated post-game press and athletics meeting space.”

The project is being funded by $99.4 million in non-tax revenue raised through the sale of State of Connecticut “UConn 2000” bonds authorized by the General Assembly.

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“Gampel Pavilion is one of the most electric atmospheres in all of college basketball, and our student-athletes and fans deserve a facility that matches the standard we hold ourselves to every day,” Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a release. “UConn is the Basketball Capital of the World, and this investment ensures that when you walk through those doors, you feel it. We are incredibly excited about what this project means for the future of our programs.”

Current food concessions will be replaced by grab-and-go food stands in an attempt to “alleviate congestion” at existing food stands.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to get underway in March 2027.



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