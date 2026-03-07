No. 1 UConn Basketball kicks off postseason with 45-point win versus Georgetown

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (31-0, 20-0) kicked off the 2026 postseason with a perplexing 84-39 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas (14-16, 6-14).

To kick off the quarterfinals of the Women’s Big East Tournament, Georgetown got off to a quick 4-0 run. However, this was the beginning of the end for the Hoyas’ playoff run.

With the help of Williams, Connecticut bounced back, notching a 10-0 run and forcing Georgetown to call a timeout.

UConn Huskies forward Serah Williams (22) drives the ball to the basket against Georgetown Hoyas guard Laila Jewett (0) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

At the timeout, the senior buried four of five (80%) paint shots and tallied eight of UConn’s 10 points.

“This is your last hurrah,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma during a discussion with Williams. “This is what people are going to remember you for when they evaluate you for where you’re going next. What kind of impact can you have in this tournament?”

During this time, the Big East rival turned the ball over six times and suffered a scoring drought lasting just over two minutes.

With a little over six and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter, Georgetown attempted to stop the bleeding, making one of two free throws, but UConn had other plans.

Seconds later, the reigning National Champs constructed a 12-0 run, putting the Hoyas in a 22-5 hole.

To end the opening quarter, Connecticut led 24-10.

Heading into the second quarter, the Huskies kept their foot on the pedal and controlled their own destiny.

Three and a half minutes into the second quarter, UConn secured a 10-2 run. Khadee Hession tried shifting the momentum by hitting a triple for the Hoyas, but Connecticut left nothing on the table.

With slightly over six and a half minutes before halftime, the Big East regular season champs assembled a 13-0 run.

At this point in the game, Georgetown experienced a near six-minute slump and had not seen the rim since the seven-minute mark.

Going into the break, UConn found a comfortable 47-18 lead.

Coming out of the locker room, Connecticut wrote the same story as the Hoyas only scored four points.

Going into the fourth quarter, Georgetown showcased their best performance outscoring the Huskies 17-15, but it was too late for a miracle comeback.

Next up, the Huskies will clash with the winner of Game 5 between the No. 5 Creighton Bluejays and No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles.



