How to watch UConn / UTSA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

The No. 1 ranked UConn Women’s Basketball team will begin their quest to clinch the program’s 23rd title and back-to-back championships against the No. 16-seeded UTSA Roadrunners in the Round of 64.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UTSA Roadrunners (18-15, 5-9) versus UConn Huskies (34-0, 15-0)

WHEN: Saturday, 3:00pm ET

TV: ABC

WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, CT)

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 86 | Furman: 37

All-Time Series History

For the first time in program history, Connecticut and the Roadrunners will face off to decide who will advance to the Round of 32.

The Huskies are favored to win, as they have come out on top in 23 consecutive home games. The last time UConn fell at home was Dec. 21, 2024, when the USC Trojans defeated the reigning national champs 72-70.

Scouting UTSA Basketball

For the first time since 2009, the Roadrunners will make their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In their 2008-2009 performance, UTSA nearly upset the No. 2-seeded Baylor Bears as a No. 15 seed.

Fast forward 17 years, the No. 6-seeded Roadrunners crushed the AAC Conference Tournament by going on a four-game winning streak. In the finals, the team downed the No. 1-seeded Rice Owls to secure an automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Throughout the 2025-2026 stretch, Cheyenne Rowe has led the way with 14 points and just under nine rebounds per meeting. Behind the forward, Ereauna Hardaway drops just over 11 points per clash. Not to mention, the senior tops the squad with slightly under five assists and a little over 1.5 steals per match.

In UTSA’s 54-40 triumph over Rice in the American Conference Championship, the duo tied for the most points on the team, tallying 13 points apiece. As a whole, the Roadrunners banked 23 of 48 (47.9%) field goals, five of seven (71%), but struggled from deep, splashing just one of nine (11%) triples.

To conclude the 2025-2026 regular season, UTSA shot 39.4% from inside the arc, 29.3% from downtown and 69.4% from the free-throw line. It is worth mentioning that the team averages 18.2 turnovers per contest.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In the 2025-2026 campaign, the common theme of the Huskies’ production was the defense powering the offense. So far in their 2025-2026 run, Connecticut has drowned teams in 33.6 points off turnovers. With that being said, it should come as no surprise to witness the same dominating defense.

Offensively, Sarah Strong is playing the best basketball of her career, accumulating 18.5 points, 7.6 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per battle. As for Azzi Fudd, the senior registers 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 takeaways per matchup.

When it comes to KK Arnold, the guard is coming off a hot Big East Tournament performance. In three games, the junior posted 13.3 points, two boards, five assists and 2.3 steals per meeting.



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