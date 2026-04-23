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UConn Women's Hoops Non-Conference Schedule Tracker

Professional Backgroundby: Cole Stefan4 hours agoCole_Stefan_
Geno Auriemma
Geno Auriemma looking on during UConn's Sweet 16 game against North Carolina. The Huskies faced three straight ACC foes en route to their 25th Final Four and will face (at least) three different schools, in addition to Notre Dame, during non-conference play next season. Two of those will be true road games while the other will take place at Boston's TD Garden. - Chris Jones, USA Today

The go-to source for figuring out UConn Women's Basketball's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season.

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