UConn Women's Hoops Non-Conference Schedule Tracker

UConn Women's Hoops Non-Conference Schedule Trackerby: Cole Stefan4 hours agoCole_Stefan_Read In AppGeno Auriemma looking on during UConn's Sweet 16 game against North Carolina. The Huskies faced three straight ACC foes en route to their 25th Final Four and will face (at least) three different schools, in addition to Notre Dame, during non-conference play next season. Two of those will be true road games while the other will take place at Boston's TD Garden. - Chris Jones, USA TodayThe go-to source for figuring out UConn Women's Basketball's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season.