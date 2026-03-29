How to watch UConn / Notre Dame; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (37-0, 20-0) will clash with the No. 6-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-10, 12-6) in a regular season rematch to crown a Fort Worth 1 champion.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Sunday, March 29, 1 p.m. EST

TV: ABC

WHERE: Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

All-Time Series History

Connecticut is favored to win, as they own a 39-16 record over Notre Dame, dating back to the 1995-1996 stretch. The last time these two programs faced off, the Huskies defeated the Fighting Irish 85-47 in the 2025-2026 regular season on March 1.

In the reigning national champ’s 38-point triumph, the Notre Dame came prepared to put up a fight. At halftime, the team cut their deficit to just nine points, with UConn leading 32-23. Coming out of the break, the 2026 Big East champs constructed a major 12-0 run to find a comfortable 46-25 advantage. This kept the Fighting Irish in the rearview mirror for the rest of the contest.

Paving the way for Connecticut, Sarah Strong earned a double-double, contributing 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals. Trailing behind the star forward, Azzi Fudd accumulated 15 points, three boards and an assist.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Indya Nivar (24) steals the ball from UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) during the second half at Dickies Arena./ Photo by Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Alongside the leaders, KK Arnold posted 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and two takeaways. Additionally, Serah Williams secured a near double-double, registering 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Not to mention, Ashlynn Shade dropped 10 points, four boards and four assists. It is worth noting that Kayleigh Heckel (9 points) and Blanca Quiñonez (8 points) racked up 17 of the Huskies 19 off-the-bench points.

Defensively, the squad converted 15 turnovers into 20 points, with 19 fast-break points.

Overall, UConn drained 29 of 39 (74.4%) field goals, six of 24 (25%) three-pointers and nine of 14 (64.3%) free throws.

Compared to Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals. Aside from her, Cassandre Prosper ended the night with 12 points, seven boards, three assists, a block and two takeaways.

Collectively, the program buried 18 of 36 (50%) floor shots, just one of 16 (6.3%) triples and eight of 10 (80%) free throws.

Scouting Notre Dame Basketball

Heading into today’s game, the Fighting Irish are on a 10-1 winning streak. The only time they lost was in the 2026 ACC Tournament where the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils downed them 65-63 in the semifinals.

In their previous battle versus the No. 2-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores, Notre Dame pulled of a 67-64 up set to advance to the Elite 8.

In the team’s nail-biting three-point victory, Hidalgo notched a triple double, tallying 31 points, 11 boards, seven assists, a block and 10 steals.

In 39 minutes, the 21-year-old splashed 14 of 23 (60.9%) shots within the arc and went three-for-three from the free-throw line, but missed a pair of threes. Behind the 5-foot-6 guard, Prosper added 15 points and five rebounds.

As a whole, the Fighting Irish banked 17 of 49 (34.7%) field goals and 10 of 13 (76.9%) free throws, but struggled from deep, swishing just one of 17 (5.8%) attempts.

Scouting UConn Basketball

Since entering her first NCAA Tournament, Quiñonez has not disappoints and it should come as no surprise to see her continue to dominate. Through three meetings, the freshman as averaged 16.3 points per outing.

While facing the No. 4-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, the Huskies faced challenges landing shots from downtown. In total, Connecticut knocked down four of 20 (20%) tries. With that being said, the squad should find their rhythm from long range once again.



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