UConn women's hoops defense powers the Huskies to victory

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (27-0, 16-0) defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles (16-10, 10-7) 71-56 with impeccable second-half defensive pressure.

With a 15-point triumph, this now ends the Huskies’ 20-game streak of winning by 25-plus points.

By the end of the battle, three UConn players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd posted 25 points, two rebounds and a block. Within 38 minutes, the senior helped keep the team afloat for the entire meeting. The 23-year-old banked five of 12 (41.7%) field goals and swished five of eight (62.5%) triples.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) looks to pass the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trailing behind Fudd, Sarah Strong finished the day with 22 points, a board, an assist, three blocks and three steals.

Within 27 minutes, the North Carolina native cashed in eight of 16 (50%) paint shots, drilled one of four (25%) attempts from beyond the arc and sank three of four (75%) free throws.

Alongside the leaders, KK Arnold almost recorded a double-double, dropping 10 points, snagging six rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Within 30 minutes, the junior hit three of four (75%) shots from inside the perimeter and went four-for-four from the free throw line.

As for the bench, the group added six points for Connecticut, which is uncharacteristic. The last time Connecticut’s bench tallied under 10 points this year was versus the Michigan Wolverines, where they had 5 points.

Defensively, the squad turned 22 of Marquette’s miscues into 28 points.

Overall, UConn buried 23 of 47 (48.9%) field goals, six of 17 (35.3%) shots from the three-point line and seven of eight (87.5%) free throws.

Compared to the Golden Eagles, who put up a good first-half fight, three players earned double-digit scores.

Lee Volker led with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Within 37 minutes, the guard made three of four (75%) shots from the floor and three of six (50%) tries from downtown.

Aside from Volker, Skylar Forbes, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time in six games, accumulated 14 points. Additionally, Jaigynn Mason racked up 11 points.

As a whole, the squad punched in 16 of 36 (44.4%) shots from the floor, splashed five of 20 (25%) long-range attempts and nailed nine of 10 (90%) free throws.

Midway through the clash, Fudd, who secured 17 points before going into the locker room, was the only player in double-digit figures for Connecticut. This was until Strong caught fire in the third quarter.

Coming out of the break, Strong put the pedal to the metal to seal the victory for the Huskies.

Other than Fudd and Serah Williams making three layups, Strong was the only player the announcers were talking about.

Within 10 minutes of the third quarter, the star forward contributed 15 points and nearly shot perfectly from all ranges. The sophomore splashed five of six (83.3%) shots from the floor, went one-for-one from long range and nailed two of three (66.7%) free throws.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

With just under four and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles attempted to answer with a 7-0 run, but it was not enough.

After over a minute dry spell for UConn, the Strong denied Marquette any chance of reclaiming the lead as she connected on a pair of layups and a deep shot.

This comes after a slow offensive start, similar to the Huskies’ 94-44 win over the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday.

To begin the opening quarter, Connecticut suffered from a near five-minute scoring drought. This allowed Marquette to take a quick 5-0 lead, but this did not last long.

With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Fudd stopped the bleeding and knocked down a three-pointer for UConn’s first points of the contest. This started a chain reaction as the team notched an 8-0 run to claim the lead.

During this time, the Golden Eagles experienced a dry spell lasting over three minutes and botched six consecutive field goals. Not to mention, Marquette turned the ball over on four straight offensive possessions.

By the end of the first quarter, UConn controlled a close 13-10 lead as they only conceded just two buckets in the final two minutes. So far in the 2025-2026 campaign, this is the fewest points the reigning National Champs have dropped in the opening quarter.

Heading into the second quarter, Fudd and Shade found five points for Connecticut, but Marquette’s defense stalled UConn’s offensive production.

With slightly under seven and a half minutes remaining before halftime, the Golden Eagles capitalized on the Huskies’ three-minute slump.

Within two minutes, Marquette went on a 7-0 run, deadlocking the showdown 20-20 with a little over five minutes left in the first half.

At this point, UConn missed five of their last field goals, but this did not discourage them from fighting back.

In response, the squad punished the Golden Eagles, who turned the ball over nine times. This led to the Huskies capturing an 11-0 run lasting just over two and a half minutes. Collectively, the team converted Marquette’s mistakes into 14 points, making the score 31-20.

Going into the fourth quarter, Connecticut kept their foot on the gas and went on an 8-0 run, giving them a 21-point advantage.

To end the outing, the Golden Eagles could not find a rhythm to go on a much-needed run to make a comeback. The Huskies outscored them 14-12.

Up next, UConn will stay on the road to battle the Villanova Wildcats for the final time of the 2025-2026 in-conference stretch. Fans can tune into the matchup on Peacock with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.



