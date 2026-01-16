UConn women's hoops denies offensive production in crushing win

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (18-0, 8-0) defeated the Villanova Wildcats (14-4, 7-2) 99-50 in a night of inducting the 2015 and 2016 NCAA National Championship squads into the Huskies of Honor.

In Connecticut’s 49-point victory, four players reached double-digit figures with Sarah Strong paving the way. Within 24 minutes, the sophomore almost accumulated a double-double, posting 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, five blocks and three steals.

The North Carolina native thrived from the field, shooting nine of 14 (64.3%) tries and splashing one of three (33.3%) shots from beyond the arc.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Kylee Watson (4) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Behind the star forward, Azzi Fudd contributed 14 points, a board, two assists and two takeaways. The senior cashed in four of seven (57.1%) short-range shots and sniped two of seven (28.6%) attempts from deep.

Alongside the top two scorers, KK Arnold and Blanca Quiñonez recorded 13 points apiece. In the post-game press conference, Head Coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged Arnold’s improvements from last season to this year.

“I was asked by the TV people doing the game who I thought the most improved player, up to this point, and I would say that probably KK from last season,” said Auriemma. “Her court awareness and her confidence in herself and just the way she carries herself.”

For Villanova, Kennedy Henry (12 points) and Brynn McCurry (11) earned double-digit points. Collectively, the team faced challenges burying the ball from all ranges. From inside the perimeter, the Wildcats finished the night making 10 of 33 (30.3%) field goals and swishing eight of 32 (25%) from downtown.

The different maker came from within the paint as UConn drained 58 points while Villanova scored 12 points.

Overall, Auriemma was very pleased with tonight’s performance.

“We did a terrific job defensively, and I thought on the offensive end we were really sharp,” said Auriemma.

To kick off the match, the Wildcats won the tipoff but botched back-to-back shot attempts, allowing Serah Williams to control the ball for Connecticut. Fudd, who got the scoring going for the Huskies, drilled a three-pointer.

Right after, Arnold stole the ball and connected with Williams to make an easy layup. In the first minute of the opening quarter, this put UConn up 5-0. Minutes later, McCurry nailed a jumper for Villanova.

After both programs found the net a couple more times, the game sat at a 13-5 stalemate. With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, neither team could register a bucket. Within four and a half minutes, the only points scored were from Arnold and Strong, who sank a pair of free throws.

During this time, the Huskies missed four consecutive field goals. As for Villanova, the team misfired on six straight shots from inside the arc, digging themselves into a near four-minute scoring drought. This lasted until Arnold broke off from a takeaway and hit a jumper with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

To stop the five-minute field goal slump for Villanova, Jasmine Bascoe notched a jumper with 51 seconds left. However, the reigning National Champs responded by going four-for-four from within the perimeter to end the first quarter.

Heading into the second, the same story was told. At the beginning of the quarter, the Wildcats knocked down two free throws and a shot from downtown, but it was not enough for the rhythm to click.

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) defends against Villanova Wildcats guard Dani Ceseretti (24) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

With a little over eight minutes left in the first half, Villanova experienced a three and a half minute dry spell. This allowed UConn to lay on the gas to secure a comfortable 38-13 lead, but errors stopped them from keeping the Wildcats in the rearview mirror.

With about four minutes remaining before halftime, Connecticut made four consecutive errors, helping Villanova go on a 10-0 run and closing the deficit to 15 points. Despite the slip-up, the Huskies bounced back with a 7-0 run of their own. In the final minute of the first half, UConn only conceded four points and went into the locker room with an 18-point lead.

Coming out of the break, Williams and Arnold took charge in an early 12-point run. After Williams swished two paint shots and a free throw, Arnold caught fire. In back-to-back plays, the guard splashed a three, snagged the ball from Bascoe and completed a layup, forcing Villanova to call a timeout.

The quick break seemed to help the squad as they outscored Connecticut by six points in four minutes, but that did not refrain UConn from getting back on track. With slightly under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Quiñonez dropped four points, followed by Strong shooting from long range and Kayleigh Heckel flicking in a layup.

For the rest of the matchup, the Wildcats could only make three buckets, providing the opportunity for the Huskies to seal the deal and secure a 23-3 run.

In the post-game press conference, Auriemma mentioned the excellence of the off-the-bench performance late in the meeting.

“I think Carol (Caroline Ducharme) did a great job organizing the whole thing,” said Auriemma. “We played like a really good team in the fourth quarter, which doesn’t happen very often.”

Next up, the Huskies will stay in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, Jan. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.



