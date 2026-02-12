UConn women's hoops ends Bluejays' four-game win streak

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (26-0, 15-0) swept the Creighton Bluejays (12-13, 8-8) with a 94-44 victory on Wednesday.

In the Huskies’ 50-point star-striking triumph, five players reached double-digit figures. Paving the way, Allie Ziebell dropped 20 off-the-bench points and snagged two rebounds.

Within 25 minutes, the sophomore went two-for-two from the field and sank five of eight (62.5%) shots from downtown.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Kendall McGee (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sneaking behind Ziebell, Azzi Fudd contributed 19 points, four boards and four assists. Within 28 minutes, the leader of the pack sniped five of nine (55.6%) shots from inside the arc and nailed three of four (75%) triples.

Alongside the duo, Sarah Strong returned to action and did not miss a beat. Within 19 minutes, the sophomore tallied 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The star forward buried three of six (50%) shots from the floor, swished two of three (66.7%) three-pointers and went four-for-four from the free-throw line.

“One person out of the lineup is like losing three or four people out of the lineup,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma when discussing the difference Strong makes.

Outside of the top three scorers, Ashlynn Shade and Kayleigh Heckel tied with 13 points. Both players grabbed five rebounds while Heckel snatched four steals.

Defensively, UConn turned 22 of the Bluejays’ mistakes into 27 points.

“I thought that because we scored more in the second half, we were able to get our pressure going,” said Auriemma. “I think when you’re in a rush to score, like they were, you start taking quick threes.”

Overall, the squad registered 22 of 37 (59.5%) field goals, hit 14 of 26 (53.8%) long-range shots and connected on eight of 10 (80%) free throws.

Compared to Creighton, two players earned double-digit points. Elizabeth Gentry netted 12 off-the-bench points while Kennedy Townsend knocked down 12 points.

Collectively, the program struggled to land shots from all ranges. The Bluejays posted just four of 24 (16.7%) from the floor, 10 of 38 (26.3%) from beyond the arc and went six-for-six from the free-throw line.

To kick off the match, Connecticut experienced a slow offensive start with several scoring droughts lasting over two minutes. This allowed the Bluejays to keep the battle tight, as the Huskies led 10-9 at the first media timeout.

However, this did not last long as the team went on a 6-0 run with a minute remaining in the opening quarter. Not to mention, Ziebell and Fudd helped UConn generate a 9-0 run to begin the second quarter.

After Ava Zediker stopped the bleeding for Creighton, Connecticut faced just over a two-minute slump.

With slightly over six minutes left in the first half, UConn got back on track. This was the beginning of the end for the Bluejays, as the Huskies went on a 9-0 run, giving them a 16-point advantage.

Creighton Bluejays guard Ava Zediker (24) works for the ball against UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and guard Kk Arnold (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite Townsend and Gentry trying to stay in the fight by making a layup and a three-pointer, UConn gathered a 7-0 run before the break.

Coming out of halftime, the Huskies kept their foot on the gas, going on a 10-3 run. With five and a half minutes left in the third quarter, the Big East rival answered with a 4-0 run of their own, but this was not enough for a late comeback.

In response, Connecticut controlled the rest of the third quarter, not allowing the Bluejays to find the net with five minutes remaining.

To seal the win, UConn exploited Creighton’s five-minute scoring drought and went on a crushing 16-0 run. At the end of the third quarter, the Huskies led 68-31.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the same story was written as UConn’s defense swallowed the Bluejays, conceding just 13 points.

Up next, the Huskies will travel to face the Marquette Golden Eagles for their second meeting of the 2025-2026 season.



