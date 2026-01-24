UConn women's hoops energy-depriving defense helps secure win
loading...
Here is everything you need to know before the No. 1 UConn women's basketball team clashes with the Seton Hall Pirates....
The No. 1 UConn women's basketball team gives the Georgetown Hoyas a 41-point loss in Azzi Fudd's homecoming game....
Here's everything you need to know before the No. 1 UConn women's basketball team heads into Washington DC to clash with the Georgetown Hoyas....
The UConn football staff landed another commitment out of the transfer portal in the secondary that should provide much needed depth....
NBA 2K is releasing their college basketball add-on soon. How should the UConn Huskies be rated?...
UConn Football has added another offensive lineman transfer today, landing Virginia Tech offensive tackle Hannes Hammer....
UConn Football adds a commitment from Ohio State edge rusher transfer Joshua Mickens, a former Top 100 recruit from the 2023 class....
While waiting for the No. 1 UConn women's basketball team's next game, here are the key takeaways from their 38-point triumph over Notre Dame....
The UConn football staff traveled just one state over to land another defensive lineman out of the transfer portal....
The UConn football staff dove into the transfer portal in search of another running back and returned with a notable new commitment....
Here is everything you need to know before the No. 1 UConn women's basketball team takes on the No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-25 battle....
Another experience transfer portal defensive back announced his commitment to the UConn football program after sorting through his options....
The UConn football staff secured another commitment along the offensive line after contacting a Southland Conference transfer....
Tracking the hires the new Head Coach Jason Candles makes as he continues to put together 2026 UConn Football coaching staff....
UConn Football Head Coach Jason Candle has made his decision on his next linebackers coach and it is Duquesne's Mickey Jacobs....
The UConn football staff successfully added another former Toledo Rockets' player to the roster for the 2026 season and beyond....
It's officially portal season and the UConn Report has your one stop shop for all things UConn this offseason....
The No. 1 UConn women's basketball team kept Villanova from scoring from all ranges and handed them a dominating 49-point loss....
The UConn football staff added another transfer portal athlete to the defense after landing a commitment from a super senior linebacker....
Here is everything you need to know before watching the No. 1 UConn women's basketball team take on the Villanova Wildcats....
A defensive lineman with extensive experience announced his commitment to the UConn football program out of the transfer portal. Former 2022 class...
The UConn football staff added a talented former MAC and Big Ten Conference defensive back to the roster through the transfer portal....
The UConn football staff added two commitments from the same ACC program this afternoon as the recruiting train continues to roll. NC State...
The UConn football staff has continued their hot streak in the portal with another notable commitment from a Big Ten program. Wisconsin Badgers...
The UConn football staff added two more commitments through the transfer portal at wide receiver as the room continues to grow....