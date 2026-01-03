UConn women's hoops hands Pirates 36-point defensive defeat

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (15-0, 6-0) welcomes the new year by defeating the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 4-2) 84-48.

In the Huskies’ 36-point victory, four players reached double-digit figures. With Sarah Strong paving the way, the sophomore nearly notched a double-double with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Within 25 minutes, the star forward buried four of seven (57.1%) field goals and drained three of four (75%) shots from beyond the arc.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots the ball against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trailing behind her, Azzi Fudd contributed 16 points, two boards and two assists. Within 25 minutes, the senior sniped two of six (33.3%) paint shots and drilled four of 10 (40%) tries from downtown.

When it comes to the off-the-bench players, Jana El Alfy and Allie Ziebell combined for a total of 22 points. Ziebell thrived from long range, splashing four of six (66.7%) shots from the corner. As for El Alfy, the paint was her specialty. Within 17 minutes, the center swished four of five (80%) attempts from the field.

In KK Arnold’s first battle back after sitting out on Wednesday with a nasal fracture, the guard did not shy away from getting aggressive. Arnold may have only accumulated five points, but she also dished out five assists and snagged five takeaways.

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) drives the ball to the basket against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

“There is nobody else on the team that will be able to replicate what she [Arnold] does,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “When you do have her, she does become incredibly valuable as her own setter.”

Defensively, the reigning National Champions held every Pirate to eight points except for Jordana Codio (12 points) and Savannah Catalon (11 points). The difference maker came

from Seton Hall’s 32 errors that turned into 35 points for the Huskies.

To begin the opening quarter, both programs traded botched baskets, but Connecticut quickly got the ball rolling with a 6-0 run. After a misfired pass by Serah Williams and Seton Hall getting a free bucket, the tides did not turn in the Pirates’ favor. In back-to-back possessions, Fudd and Strong added five points to the board for UConn.

After taking a timeout, Seton Hall fought back as they compiled a 9-0 run that tied the match 11 apiece. To end the first quarter, Ziebell, Fudd and Strong stopped the bleeding with three consecutive deep shots, giving them a 19-11 lead. As much as the Pirates tried to regain momentum, this was the beginning of the end for the team.

Heading into the second quarter, UConn kept the pedal to the metal, scoring seven more points and putting Seton Hall into a 15-point deficit. Until Ja’Kahla Collins converted a fastbreak layup with five and a half minutes left before halftime, the Pirates had not seen the net since the first quarter, with just under two minutes remaining. Seconds later, Shailyn Pinkney nailed a jumper from within the paint for Seton Hall.

It did not take long for the Huskies to respond and take charge once again. With about four and a half minutes left in the first half, Strong dropped three consecutive shots, giving Connecticut eight points. To add on, Fudd and Williams knocked down a pair of layups. This gave UConn a comfortable 38-18 lead at the break.

Coming out of halftime, the same story was written with the Huskies dominating on both sides of the court. Other than four points the Pirates found at the beginning of the third quarter, Connecticut capitalized on nine turnovers that led to a 20-point run. This lasted about five minutes before Codio ended the drought with a layup.

Midway through the third quarter, Auriemma pulled all the starters and subbed in the bench.

To end the contest, Seton Hall found their rhythm, but it was too late for a fourth-quarter miracle. Nonetheless, this was by far the Pirates’ most productive quarter as they scored 22 points. Catalon led the way, going three-for-three from downtown for nine points.

Next up, the Huskies will stay at home to clash with the St John’s Red Storm on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at PeoplesBank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.