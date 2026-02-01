UConn women's hoops topples Tennessee in second-half

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (23-0, 12-0) defeated the No. 15 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-5, 6-1) 96-66 in a strong second half.

In Connecticut’s 30-point victory, five Huskies reached double-digit points. After Azzi Fudd experienced a rough outing, finishing with six points against the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, the senior bounced back.

Paving the way, Fudd posted 27 points, seven boards, seven assists and four steals.

“I wasn’t too happy or proud of that performance and I knew that this game was going to be a lot tougher, so I knew I needed to change my mindset, be more aggressive and not doubt everything,” said Fudd.

Within 39 minutes, the guard knocked down six of nine (66.7%) field goals and splashed five of eight (62.5%) shots from beyond the arc.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts with forward Sarah Strong (21) after a basket against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Alongside the senior, Sarah Strong almost earned a double-double, accumulating 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Within 37 minutes, the star forward sniped eight of 13 (61.5%) two-pointers, drained two of five (40%) long-range shots and went four-of-four from the free-throw line.

Trailing behind the duo, Serah Williams dropped 12 points, snagged five rebounds and dished out two assists. From the paint, the Wisconsin Badger transfer netted five of eight (62.5%) attempts and converted two of three field goals.

Not to mention, Ashlynn Shade recorded 10 points, three boards and five assists. The Indiana native swished two of four (50%) floor shots and drilled two of four (50%) tries from deep.

As for the bench, Allie Ziebell contributed 10 of the team’s 20 off-the-bench points.

Defensively, the squad did what they do best and turned 20 errors into 46 points. When it comes to KK Arnold, the junior topped UConn with six takeaways.

Overall, Connecticut made 27 of 43 (62.8%) shots from inside the perimeter, 11 of 22 (50%) attempts from downtown and nine of 11 (81.8%) free throws.

Compared to Tennessee, three players reached double-digit figures. Janiah Barker led the team with 16 points, Zee Spearman finished with 14 points and Nya Robertson secured 11 points.

Collectively, the squad shot 14 of 32 (43.8%) from the field, 10 of 31 (32.4%) triples and eight of 12 (66.7%) free throws.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

The difference maker came in the third quarter after the Huskies tied the meeting 42-42 before halftime.

Coming out of the break, Connecticut put the pedal to the metal and took charge to seal the victory.

Within the first four minutes of the third quarter, the squad outscored Tennessee 15-6, giving Connecticut a comfortable 57-48 lead.

After Mia Pauldo and Spearman added five points, putting the matchup back to a three-point battle, the Lady Volunteers struggled to find the net.

With almost four minutes left in the third quarter, the contest was all UConn, going on a 14-0 run. To close out the third quarter, Connecticut secured a dominating 71-53 lead.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the same story was written as they went on a 21-4 run.

“A lot of what we (Tennessee) did was self-inflicted, but then again, if you lose sight of your man for half of a second, they’re going to capitalize on it,” said the Lady Volunteers’ Head Coach Kim Caldwell. “That’s why they are doing what they’re doing.”

To start the opening quarter, Fudd notched the Huskies’ first seven points of the match.

Not long after, Baker stopped the bleeding, making a layup and a free throw. However, Connecticut fought back and put the Lady Volunteers into another hole.

With the help of Strong and Shade banking a pair of three-pointers and field goals, Connecticut went on a 10-0 run. At the four-minute mark, this gave them an 18-3 lead.

Seconds later, Tennessee began their comeback, allowing the Huskies to score just seven points.

In the final three and a half minutes of the opening quarter, the Lady Volunteers went on a 10-2 run, closing a 15-point deficit to just six points. At the end of the first quarter, Connecticut led 25-19.

It is worth noting that Fudd concluded the opening quarter shooting perfectly from all ranges. The senior went two-for-two from the floor and two-for-two from deep.

To begin the first half of the second quarter, both programs traded buckets, keeping the contest at around a five-point game but this did not last long.

With just under five minutes remaining before the break, Tennessee captured their first lead of the day with a 10-0 run.

During this time, UConn suffered a near two-and-a-half-minute dry spell until Strong splashed two free throws. Outside of the pair of free throws, the team had not knocked down a field goal in four minutes.

Despite digging themselves into a four-point hole, the Huskies answered the Lady Volunteers’ run and ended the first half strong, tying the clash 42-42.

Next up, the Huskies go on the road to face the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER