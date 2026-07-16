100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 51

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 51, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 51, UGASports looks back at Todd Gurley’s 51-yard TD that capped a season-opening win over Clemson.

The Game: No. 12 Georgia (0-0 record coming off an 8-5 season in 2013) vs. No. 16 Clemson (0-0 record coming off an 11-2 season in 2013) at Sanford Stadium in Athens for the season opener on August 30, 2014.

These former annual rivals were meeting in Athens for the first time in a dozen years. The Bulldogs were listed by oddsmakers as 9-point favorites over the Tigers.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing Clemson, 21–14, midway through the second quarter, Georgia scored 24 unanswered points to build a 38–21 lead in the fourth quarter. Midway through the period, the Bulldogs forced Clemson into a three-and-out and took possession at their own 49-yard line following the Tigers’ punt.

The Play

Having already scored three touchdowns while rushing for nearly 150 yards, junior tailback Todd Gurley was reinserted into the game despite Georgia’s 17-point lead. On first-and-10 from the 49, quarterback Hutson Mason pitched the ball to Gurley. He promptly found a hole.

Following his blockers, Gurley slipped through the opening. He then got a key block from fullback Taylor Maxey, and burst down the sideline. With Clemson’s Jayron Kearse in pursuit, Gurley outran the Tigers for a 51-yard touchdown with 7:34 remaining. The score turned a game that had been close for most of the afternoon into a 45-21 rout.

In the season-opening victory, Gurley amassed a school-record 293 all-purpose yards, including 198 rushing yards on just 15 carries. He scored four touchdowns: a 100-yard kickoff return and touchdown runs of 23, 18, and 51 yards.

“Hopefully I can get better,” Gurley curiously said after the game. “I don’t want to stay the same every week. That’s not a good thing.”