100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 52

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 52, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 52, UGASports looks back at the 52-yard Kirby Moore-to-Hardy King touchdown that highlighted an SEC-clinching win on the Plains.

The Game: No. 9 Georgia (7-1 record, including 4-0 in the SEC, coming off a win over No. 7 Florida) vs. Auburn (4-4 record coming off a win at Mississippi State) at Cliff Hare Stadium in Auburn on November 12, 1966.

Third-year head coach Vince Dooley was attempting to defeat Auburn, his alma mater, for the first time in three tries while Georgia was trying to capture its first SEC title in seven years. The Bulldogs were established as 8-point favorites over the Tigers.

“Get the Picture”: Georgia surprisingly trailed underdog Auburn 13-0 midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs’ Brad Johnson rushed for a touchdown. After forcing an Auburn punt on the ensuing possession, Georgia ran the ball four straight times for 13 yards to reach its own 48-yard line with just under a minute remaining in the quarter, trailing 13-7.

The Play

Playing in the rain and mud while stricken with the flu, junior quarterback Kirby Moore dropped straight back on second-and-8. Having yet to complete a pass all afternoon, Moore fired a bullet over the middle, which was pulled in by sophomore wingback Hardy King at the Auburn 36-yard line.

A junior college transfer who had been a member of Georgia’s scout team the year before, King rolled wide after making the reception, dodging defender Robert Fulghum. He then outraced the Tigers’ defense into the end zone. As King approached the goal line, he dove near the right corner for a 52-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the quarter.

“That pass was a bullet, and I never looked back to see if anyone was chasing me,” King said of the play 50 years later in 2016. “That dang mud was so bad I just about slid out of the end zone.”

After Bob Etter’s PAT gave Georgia a one-point lead, 14-13, the Bulldogs forced a turnover on the ensuing drive. Georgia promptly drove 60 yards to a touchdown with roughly six minutes remaining to clinch a 21-13 victory. The Bulldogs captured their first conference championship since 1959.