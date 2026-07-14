100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 53

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 53, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 53, we look back at Jack Podlesny’s 53-yard field goal that beat the Bearcats in the Peach Bowl.

The Game: No. 11 Georgia (8-2 record during COVID-shortened season) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati (9-0 record with a 10-game win streak) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on January 1, 2021.

Georgia and Cincinnati were meeting for only the third time in history and for the first time since 1976. The Bulldogs were considered 9½-point favorites over the Bearcats.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, Georgia rallied with a Zamir White touchdown run and a Jack Podlesny field goal to pull within two points, 21–19. After forcing Cincinnati to punt with 1:34 remaining, the Bulldogs drove from their own 20-yard line to the Cincinnati 36 in eight plays. Facing fourth-and-6 with just seven seconds left, Georgia sent Podlesny out to attempt a game-winning 53-yard field goal.

The Play

From the hold of punter Jake Camarda, Podlesny’s kick sailed high, long, and right down the middle, clearing the crossbar by as much as five or six yards. The successful 53-yard field goal gave Georgia a one-point lead, 22-21. At the time, it was the first game-winning field goal ever kicked by the Bulldogs’ sophomore placekicker.

“I told the coaches before the game I was good from about 54 or 55,” Podlesny said after the victory. “Once we got there, I just tried to slow my breathing and go through my routine. The snap and hold by Jake Camarda was unbelievable, and I hit it solid.”

In the final seconds, Azeez Ojulari made his third sack of the contest, scoring a safety for Georgia, resulting in a 24-21 final.

Also kicking field goals of 37 and 32 yards, Podlesny was named the bowl’s offensive MVP. Ojulari was named bowl’s defensive MVP.