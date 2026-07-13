100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 54

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 54, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 54, we look back at when Thomas Flowers took it to the house for a 54-yard touchdown on Rocky Top in 2005

The Game: No. 5 Georgia (4-0 record coming off a win at Mississippi State) vs. No. 8 Tennessee (3-1 record coming off a win over Ole Miss) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on October 8, 2005.

After five consecutive losses, Georgia was seeking its third straight win over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Bulldogs were considered 3-point underdogs by oddsmakers.

“Get the Picture”: Georgia held a 13-0 lead late in the third quarter when D.J. Shockley threw a critical interception, setting up a Tennessee touchdown. Later, midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out. Trailing by less than a touchdown, Tennessee faced fourth-and-3 as Britton Colquitt prepared to punt from deep in his own end zone.

The Play

Georgia sophomore Thomas Flowers fielded Colquitt’s punt at his own 46-yard line and promptly eluded a tackle. Flowers picked up a couple of key blocks before finding a seam at the Tennessee 45-yard line.

After streaking down the right side, Flowers shook off a tackler, Colquitt, near the 10-yard line. As Tennessee’s Antonio Reynolds reached for his ankles, Flowers leaped into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown with 8:50 remaining.

Flowers’ 54-yard score sealed the Vols’ fate. Leading 20-7, Georgia’s Thomas Brown added a late rushing touchdown before Tennessee scored as time expired, giving the Bulldogs a 27-14 victory.

“They had the momentum after [Shockley’s] interception, and I just knew I had to make a play,” Flowers said after the game. “Once I got the ball, I just took off. The punter was really the only guy who even got close to me.”

For his Georgia career from 2004 to 2007, Flowers returned 55 punts for 821 yards, including the touchdown at Tennessee. His career punt return average of 14.93 yards ranks as the highest in Georgia history among players with at least 40 punt returns.