100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 55

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 55, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 55, UGASports looks back at Nick Chubb’s game-clinching 55-yard touchdown burst vs. UNC in the 2016 season opener (Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports).

The Game: No. 18 Georgia (0-0 record with first-year head coach Kirby Smart) vs. No. 22 North Carolina (0-0 record coming off an 11-win season in 2015) at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on September 3, 2016.

The rivals from long ago were meeting for the first time since the 1971 Gator Bowl. The Bulldogs were listed as 3½-point favorites over the Tar Heels.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing UNC by 10 points late in the third quarter, Georgia rallied with a touchdown pass by freshman Jacob Eason, followed by a safety and a field goal to take a 26-24 lead late in the game. The Bulldogs then forced the Tar Heels to punt deep in their own territory. With 3:45 to play, Georgia took over at its own 45-yard line on first down.

The Play

Inserted back into the game for Eason, starting quarterback Greyson Lambert took the snap from center and pitched it to Nick Chubb. Chubb, Georgia’s star junior tailback, was making his much-anticipated return after suffering a severe season-ending knee injury at Tennessee the year before.

Chubb had good blocking from the outset of the play, then broke a couple of tackles between the 50- and 45-yard lines. He then broke an arm tackle before streaking down his right sideline. Around the 10, UNC cornerback M.J. Stewart seemed to have an angle to make a tackle, but Chubb would not be denied the end zone.

Chubb’s 55-yard touchdown with 3:34 remaining clinched a 33-24 win in Smart’s debut as a head coach. For the game—his first since early October 2015—Chubb rushed for 222 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns, including the 55-yarder.

“It felt great to finally have a chance to come out here and play as a team. For me, coming back out here for the first time felt amazing,” Chubb said following the game. “I just took my mind off everything else and just played for my boys, the guys I’ve been with for the past couple of years.”

Notably, a decade later, Chubb’s 222-yard game against UNC remains the highest single-game rushing total of the Kirby Smart era.