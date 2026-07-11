100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 56

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 56, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 56, we look back at the 56-yard Greene-to-Gibson touchdown that took the bite out of the Tigers in the 2003 season opener.

The Game: No. 11 Georgia (0-0 record, coming off an SEC championship season in 2002) vs. Clemson (0-0 record, coming off a 7-6 season in 2002) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson for the season opener on August 30, 2003.

The former annual rivals were playing in Clemson for the first time since 1995. The Bulldogs were considered 3-point favorites over the Tigers.

“Get the Picture”: Georgia forced Clemson to punt on the opening possession. From their own 20-yard line, the Bulldogs gained 16 yards on first down, followed by a combined eight yards on their next two plays. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Georgia faced third-and-2 at its own 44-yard line.

The Play

Showing run all the way in a two-tight-end set, sophomore quarterback David Greene instead faked to the tailback and dropped straight back. With the snap, Georgia’s lone wideout on the play, sophomore Fred Gibson, who was covered by Clemson’s Justin Miller, started upfield.

As a freshman All-American the year before in 2002, Miller broke the Clemson record for interceptions in a season while also leading the nation in kickoff returns. However, Georgia’s coaches noticed a flaw in Miller’s game on film. In short-yardage situations, he tended to charge ahead of the receiver, leaving an open field behind him.

On the play, Miller jumped towards Gibson, who feinted towards the sideline. The Georgia wideout ran by the Clemson corner and then directly to the middle of the field, where he hauled in Greene’s pass around the 20-yard line. From there, Gibson coasted into the end zone while Miller trailed for a 56-yard touchdown with 9:21 remaining in the opening quarter.

Georgia’s quick 56-yard strike for the opening score took the bite out of a raucous Death Valley crowd. From there, the Bulldogs built a 13-0 halftime advantage before eventually prevailing in a 30-0 shutout.

“I guess their corner (Miller) guessed a little on that play,” head coach Mark Richt said following the game. “A lot of times in short yardage we’ll run a little hitch, and I think that’s what he was looking for, and we just outguessed him with the slant.”

With the 30-0 win, Richt improved to 9-0 in games played at opponents’ stadiums.