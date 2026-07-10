100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 57

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 57, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 57, UGASports looks back at Aaron Murray’s gritty 57-yard run in Georgia’s overtime win in Knoxville in 2013.

The Game: No. 6 Georgia (3-1 record coming off a win over No. 6 LSU) vs. Tennessee (3-2 record under first-year head coach Butch Jones) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on October 5, 2013. The Bulldogs were listed as 13-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: After Georgia held a two-touchdown advantage at halftime, Tennessee scored twice to tie the game at 17-17 late in the third quarter. To begin the next possession, quarterback Aaron Murray completed a 10-yard pass. This was followed by a 5-yard run by freshman J.J. Green, bringing up second-and-5 for the Bulldogs at their own 40-yard line.

The Play

On a designed passing play, Murray instantly recognized that Tennessee matched up well in pass coverage. Moreover, as Georgia’s senior quarterback took the snap and dropped back to pass, the opposing defensive tackles left a huge gap in the middle of the line, giving him ample room to run. So, Murray took off.

Soon after crossing the 50, Murray broke two tackles in the Tennessee secondary. Around the 25, he broke an arm tackle before heading toward the left sideline. Finally, cornerback Justin Coleman dragged Murray down at the 3-yard line for a long, gritty 57-yard gain.

On the play following Murray’s 57-yard romp, freshman Brendan Douglas rushed for a touchdown. Tennessee would eventually take a 31-24 lead before Murray rallied the Bulldogs to a 34-31 win in overtime.

“I’m not as fast as that dude (Coleman) who was chasing me,” Murray said after the game about his 57-yard run. “I was just happy to get down to the 3-yard line and let the running backs take it the rest of the way.”

“I was just glad he didn’t pull a hamstring,” head coach Mark Richt said of Murray’s run.

In the win, while becoming the SEC’s all-time leading passer, surpassing David Greene’s 11,528 career passing yards, Murray rushed for a career-high 53 yards on three carries, including the career-long 56-yard run.

From 2010 to 2013, in addition to passing for an SEC-record 13,166 yards, Murray netted 396 rushing yards on 286 carries (1.4 average) and 16 touchdowns.