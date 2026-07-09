100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 58

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 58, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 58, UGASports looks back at Robert Edwards’ record-breaking 58-yard touchdown run vs. South Carolina in 1995.

The Game: Georgia (0-0 record coming off a 6-4-1 season in 1994) vs. South Carolina (0-0 record coming off a 7-5 season in 1994) at Sanford Stadium in Athens for the season opener on September 2, 1995.

Georgia had lost its two previous meetings against South Carolina in Athens (1993, 1989). In a highly anticipated matchup, the Bulldogs were established as a 3-point favorite over the Gamecocks.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing South Carolina 17–7 midway through the third quarter, Georgia erupted offensively in a way rarely seen before. In less than an 11-minute span, the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns—all scored by junior tailback Robert Edwards. Notably, Edwards had been a starting cornerback the season before, and was playing on offense for the first time since high school.

After South Carolina’s Steve Taneyhill passed for his third touchdown with just under five minutes remaining in the game, the Gamecocks had cut their deficit to 35-23. After the ensuing kickoff, Georgia gained nine yards in two plays, bringing up third-and-1 at the Bulldogs’ own 42-yard line. Having already scored a school record-tying four touchdowns in the game, Edwards was inserted back into the contest.

The Play

Out of a split backfield, Edwards received the handoff from quarterback Mike Bobo and quickly cut up through the middle. Picking up a first down, he reached the 50, where a Gamecock defensive back tried to drag him down from behind, but to no avail.

After Edwards shook off the defender, he shot down his left sideline, outracing a second South Carolina defensive back all the way into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown.

After the record-breaking touchdown, Georgia held off the Gamecocks in the final few minutes, winning 42-23. Edwards finished with 169 rushing yards (133 in the second half) on 30 carries, scoring touchdowns on his 20th, 23rd, 28th, and 30th carry. He also made two receptions for 42 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown reception.

When asked about his record-breaking touchdown following the game, Edwards, almost apologetically, said, “I was just trying to get a first down.”

Since Edwards set the school record for most touchdowns scored in a game more than 30 years ago, it’s been matched just once (Washuan Ealey vs. Kentucky in 2010).