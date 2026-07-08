100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 59

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 59, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 59, we look back at Nate Frazier’s 59-yard touchdown run at Mississippi State last season. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Game: No. 5 Georgia (7-1 record coming off a close win over Florida) vs. Mississippi State (5-4 record with three of four losses by seven points or less) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on November 8, 2025.

Attempting to win their sixth consecutive meeting in the series, Georgia was considered a 9½-point favorite.

“Get the Picture”: After spotting MSU an early 7-0 advantage, Georgia scored 24 unanswered points to lead 24-7 at halftime. After receiving the second-half kickoff, the visiting Bulldogs moved from their own 25-yard line to the 41. There, they faced second-and-7 with 12:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The Play

From the shotgun, quarterback Gunner Stockton handed off to sophomore tailback Nate Frazier, who shot through a huge hole created by the Georgia offensive line. Once Frazier reached the opposing secondary, he nearly stumbled just short of the 50-yard line, but maintained his balance.

As Frazier was running down his right sideline, MSU safety Brylan Lanier at first appeared to have an angle on him. However, Lanier was outraced all the way into the end zone. At the 10, a last-ditch dive for Frazier failed, and Georgia had scored a 59-yard touchdown.

After Frazier’s touchdown essentially iced the game, Georgia pushed its lead to 38–7 late in the third quarter before the final margin settled at 41–21. Frazier finished the game with a career-high 181 rushing yards on just 12 carries, including the 59-yard touchdown.

To date, Frazier’s 59-yard score is the longest run from scrimmage by a Georgia player since Daijun Edwards’ 62-yard rush at Vanderbilt in 2023.

For the 2025 season, Frazier finished with 947 rushing yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Entering the 2026 season, the last time a Bulldog had rushed for 1,000 yards in a single season was D’Andre Swift (1,218) in 2019.