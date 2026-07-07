100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 60

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 60, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 60, we look back at when the Butler did it, kicking a 60-yard field goal to beat No. 2 Clemson in 1984.

The Game: No. 20 Georgia (1-0 record coming off a season-opening win vs. Southern Miss) vs. No. 2 Clemson (2-0 record, outscoring first two opponents 95 to 7) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 22, 1984.

Despite having won 25 of its previous 26 games at Sanford Stadium, Georgia, a 3½-point underdog to the Tigers, was not favored at home for the first time in five years (LSU, 1979).

“Get the Picture”: With the score tied 23-23 late in the game, quarterback Todd Williams quickly moved the Georgia offense into Clemson territory. However, with just over a minute remaining, Williams completed a pass for only one yard and followed with back-to-back incompletions. Georgia faced fourth-and-9 at the 44-yard line with 17 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs sent in senior All-American placekicker Kevin Butler to try a long, game-winning field goal.

The Play

From Georgia’s own 49½-yard line, Butler took his accustomed three steps back and two to the side from the kicking tee. Holder Jimmy Harrell took the snap, and Butler boomed a perfect 60-yard kick through the uprights as Sanford Stadium became absolutely unhinged. The field goal would have been good from 65 yards out and perhaps even 70.

On the ensuing kickoff, and trailing by three points, the Tigers nearly got out of bounds deep in Georgia territory to attempt a field goal of their own before time ran out. Georgia held on for the 26-23 upset victory.

Notably, as he jogged onto the field to attempt his game-winning, 60-yard try, Butler recalled that no one said a word to him except his holder Harrell, who told him only to keep his head down and kick the ball hard. Butler certainly obliged, knocking through the longest and the most celebrated field goal in UGA football history.