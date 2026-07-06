100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 61

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 61, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 61, we look back at the 61-yard Frank Sinkwich-to-Duck Conger touchdown pass that highlighted Georgia’s first bowl win.

The Game: No. 14 Georgia (8-1-1 record with a 6-game win streak) vs. Texas Christian (7-2-1 record, the Southwest Conference’s No. 2 team) in Miami, Florida, for the eighth annual Orange Bowl on January 1, 1942.

The game was Georgia’s first bowl appearance in its history; TCU’s fifth bowl appearance. The Bulldogs were established as a 1½-point favorite over the Horned Frogs.

“Get the Picture”: With approximately five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Georgia trailed TCU by a point, 7-6. The Bulldogs’ offense had regained possession, but a clipping penalty wiped out a long run by junior All-American halfback Frank Sinkwich. After the penalty, Georgia faced second-and-6 at its own 39-yard line.

The Play

Out of the single-wing formation, Sinkwich received the direct snap from center and faked to a crossing wingback. He then dropped back to pass and fired a bullet to sophomore Melvin “Duck” Conger. Conger made the reception at the TCU 40-yard line.

Playing in his first varsity season, Conger was Georgia’s tallest and by far heaviest end at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. Yet, earlier that season, he was described by head coach Wally Butts as the “second best ball carrier on the squad (behind Sinkwich).”

After making the reception, Conger showed off his ball-carrying skills by outracing TCU star back Kyle Gillespie all the way into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown.

Georgia’s long touchdown opened the scoring floodgates, so to speak. A 12-7 advantage late in the opening quarter was 40-7 by early in the third quarter. The Horned Frogs rallied with three consecutive touchdowns, but Georgia prevailed in the end, 40-26.

Sinkwich’s performance against TCU remains arguably the greatest bowl outing by an individual Georgia player in history. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 139 yards on 22 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown.

As for Conger, the 61-yard touchdown was his second and final touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog. After lettering for just the 1941 season, he was drafted that spring to serve in World War II.