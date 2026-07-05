100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 62

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 62, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 62, we look back at the thrilling 62-yard senior scoring connection in Georgia’s one-point win in the 1973 Peach Bowl.

The Game: Georgia (6-4-1 record with a 2-game win streak) vs. No. 18 Maryland (8-3 record with a 3-game win streak) at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on December 28, 1973.

At the time, it was both teams’ first appearance in the sixth annual Peach Bowl. Maryland was considered likely to be Georgia’s second-strongest opponent that season, behind only Alabama, which finished the regular season ranked No. 1. Oddsmakers set the Bulldogs-Terrapins matchup as a pick ‘em.

“Get the Picture”: For the first quarter-and-a-half, Georgia’s defense repelled repeated Maryland thrusts deep in Bulldogs territory. Three times in the first quarter alone, the Terrapins reached inside Georgia’s 20-yard line but came away with no points. In a scoreless tie with 5:27 remaining until halftime, a stagnant Bulldogs offense regained possession at its own 38—and was in desperate need of a big play.

The Play

Georgia’s Andy Johnson took the snap from center and was under immediate pressure. The senior quarterback from Athens faded back all the way beyond his 25 and barely got the ball to senior tailback Jimmy Poulos.

Poulos, who, like Johnson, was playing in his final collegiate game, caught the ball between his 30 and 35 and started down the sideline. At the 50, he reversed his field from right to left, before making two great moves on Maryland defenders. Around the 10, Poulos stiff-armed a final defender before barely reaching the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown.

Maryland promptly responded to the long touchdown with one of its own to tie the game. Later in the third quarter, Georgia broke a 10–10 tie with a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnson. The Terrapins added a pair of fourth-quarter field goals but ultimately fell one point short in a 17–16 Bulldogs victory.

The thrilling 62-yard Johnson-to-Poulos touchdown was considered by the legendary Dan Magill as arguably (with Charley Trippi’s 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the 1945 Oil Bowl) the greatest play in Georgia’s bowl history to that point.

In three seasons at Georgia (1971-1973), including bowl games, Johnson was responsible for 32 touchdowns: 22 rushing, 10 passing. During the same period, Poulos scored 22 touchdowns: 19 rushing and three receiving.