100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 63

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 63, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 63, we look back at the Bulldogs’ 63-yard, rather unique INT return for a TD in a win over Vandy in 2014.

The Game: No. 13 Georgia (3-1 record coming off a win at Tennessee) vs. Vanderbilt (1-4 record coming off a loss to Kentucky) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on October 4, 2014. The Bulldogs were seeking revenge after being upset at Vanderbilt the season before.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Georgia, 27-10, midway through the third quarter, Vanderbilt’s 6-foot-7 quarterback, Stephen Rivers—younger brother of Phillip Rivers—drove the Commodores to the Bulldogs’ 29-yard line. There, they faced fourth-and-2 with just under six minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Play

From the shotgun, Rivers rolled out to his left before flinging a pass to the other side of the field. Intended for tight end Steven Scheu, the risky pass was read the whole way by Georgia’s Devin Bowman.

Bowman, a junior cornerback, stepped in front of Scheu, intercepted the pass at his own 37-yard line, and took off down the middle of the field into the end zone. The 63-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Bulldogs a commanding 24-point lead in what ultimately resulted in a 44-17 Georgia victory.

In honor of a teammate, Bowman wore jersey No. 19 in the game instead of his customary No. 37. True freshman cornerback Rico Johnson, Georgia’s typical No. 19, had to give up football earlier that week after a neurological condition was discovered.

“I didn’t feel real good [about the game] until after that pick-six,” head coach Mark Richt said after the win. “It really put a big smile on Rico’s [Johnson] face. I saw him after the play and after the game. I think it was good medicine for him.”

It would be the only interception of Bowman’s Georgia career.

Notably, when Bowman scored, it was determined that he and his brother Adarius Bowman had become the first pair of brothers to each score a touchdown at Sanford Stadium (with at least one of them having scored while playing for Georgia). Playing for Oklahoma State in 2007, Adarius Bowman scored a touchdown against Georgia at Sanford Stadium.