100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 64

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 64, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 64, we look back at the 64-yard TD run by D’Andre Swift vs. Auburn that clinched an SEC title (Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports).

The Game: No. 6 Georgia (11-1 record, SEC East champions) vs. No. 4 Auburn (10-2 record, SEC West champions) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on December 2, 2017.

Auburn had won, 40-17, when the two teams met in the regular season just three weeks earlier. Playing in its first conference title game since 2012, Georgia was seeking its first SEC championship in a dozen years. The odds were established as “Even” for the game.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing 7-0 early on, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered to lead the Tigers by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter. After forcing Auburn to punt, Georgia gained 11 yards in two plays from its 25-yard line. Following a timeout, the Bulldogs had first-and-10 at their own 36 with 10:46 remaining in the game.

The Play

Quarterback Jake Fromm handed the ball to D’Andre Swift out of the shotgun. Swift, a freshman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, found a huge hole through the left side, while wideout Javon Wims made a key block on the perimeter on Auburn’s Jamel Dean.

Once Swift got through the Auburn secondary at midfield, he was gone, racing untouched into the end zone. The 64-yard touchdown effectively put the game away. Georgia cruised to a 28-7 victory, capturing its first SEC title since 2005.

“Being a kid from Philly, people don’t normally get this chance,” Swift said after the game. “I’m just making the most of it right now.”

For the game, Swift rushed 7 times for a game-high 88 yards, including the 64-yard touchdown. It was one of just two instances during Georgia’s 15-game 2017 season when neither Nick Chubb nor Sony Michel, both seniors, led the Bulldogs in rushing.