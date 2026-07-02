100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 65

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 65, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 65, we look back at the 65-yard game-winning drive against Tech in 1971, capped by Poulos over the top.

The Game: No. 7 Georgia (9-1 record coming off a loss to No. 6 Auburn) vs. Georgia Tech (6-4 record with a 4-game win streak) at Grant Field in Atlanta on November 25, 1971 (Thanksgiving night).

Seeking to end a two-game losing streak to the Peach Bowl-bound Yellow Jackets, the Gator Bowl-bound Bulldogs were considered 8-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing 24-21 late in the game, Georgia forced a critical three-and-out from Georgia Tech. Still, standing in their own end zone, the Yellow Jackets’ punt was boomed all the way to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line. After a timeout, Georgia stood 65 yards away from the end zone with only 1:29 remaining in the game.

The Drive

After throwing incomplete on first down, quarterback Andy Johnson, a sophomore sensation from Athens, went to work. On second down from the 35, Johnson picked up 22 yards on the ground on a broken play to Tech’s 43-yard line. However, he followed by throwing three straight incompletions.

Facing fourth and 10 with 57 seconds remaining, and the game on the line, Johnson responded by passing on target to tight end Mike Greene over the middle for 18 yards and a critical first down. Consecutive completions to split end Lynn Hunnicutt for 9 and 7 yards followed. The Bulldogs had a first and goal at the Jackets’ 9-yard line with 31 seconds left. On the next snap, Johnson lost four yards and was forced to call Georgia’s final timeout.

On second down, and while kicker Kim Braswell warmed up on the sideline just in case he had to come on to try a game-tying field goal, Johnson passed to flanker Jimmy Shirer. The pass was low, but Shirer made the catch, going out of bounds around the goal line. After officials conferred, they ruled a catch had been made inbounds between the 1-yard line and goal line with 18 seconds remaining.

On the next play, it was Poulos over the top, as sophomore tailback Jimmy Poulos, the “Greek Streak,” hurdled over the pile and barely got into the end zone for a touchdown. Tech had time for a final play, but quarterback Eddie McAshan was intercepted by Don Golden. Avoiding the upset, Georgia prevailed, 28-24.